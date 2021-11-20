Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 266 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 305.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 429,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 323,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,707,000 after acquiring an additional 781,844 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36.

