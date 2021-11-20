Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $161,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 102,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.