Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 280 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

