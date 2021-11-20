Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

