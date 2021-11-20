Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $86,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Shares of CTSH opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

