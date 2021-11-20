Cream Finance Price Down 13.1% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $30.16 million and $41.85 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $48.92 or 0.00082003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00219630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00089058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

