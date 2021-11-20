Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

