Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

KOR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lowered Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSEARCA KOR opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth $747,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth $996,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth $548,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth $1,433,000.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

