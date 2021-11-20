Cormark Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.17 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.81.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

