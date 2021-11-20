Cormark Comments on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$3.80 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.09.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

