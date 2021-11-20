Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $152.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

