Convex Finance (CVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.52 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $22.81 or 0.00038991 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $847.93 million and $14.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.16 or 0.07276110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,479.75 or 0.99950478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 75,236,921 coins and its circulating supply is 37,168,328 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

