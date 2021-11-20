Contrasting Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84% Oracle 34.17% 217.87% 10.43%

6.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 4.41 $1.38 million $0.45 32.22 Oracle $40.48 billion 6.36 $13.75 billion $4.71 19.95

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Where Food Comes From and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Oracle 2 15 8 0 2.24

Oracle has a consensus price target of $84.96, suggesting a potential downside of 9.59%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Oracle beats Where Food Comes From on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

