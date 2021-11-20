Contrasting Loncor Gold (LONCF) and Its Rivals

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Loncor Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Loncor Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold Competitors 796 3507 3781 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Loncor Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19% Loncor Gold Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A -$2.24 million -31.17 Loncor Gold Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.53

Loncor Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loncor Gold peers beat Loncor Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

