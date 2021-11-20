Contrasting Creative Realities (CREX) and Its Competitors

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Creative Realities to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Creative Realities Competitors -414.80% -35.98% -7.63%

This table compares Creative Realities and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million -$16.84 million 14.43 Creative Realities Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -4.52

Creative Realities’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Realities and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities Competitors 357 1923 2869 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Creative Realities’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ peers have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average stock price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

