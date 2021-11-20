Contrasting Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -4.03, indicating that its stock price is 503% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.7% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Citrix Systems and Oncology Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 3 3 1 0 1.71 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus target price of $102.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citrix Systems and Oncology Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 3.28 $504.45 million $2.51 33.90 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 9.97% 155.24% 6.61% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Oncology Pharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio include Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals, and Tulynode. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

