Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 87,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,546. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

