ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 87,949 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,459 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,295.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22.

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WISH. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

