ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski Sells 77,290 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $377,948.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $474,276.60.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

WISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 519.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

