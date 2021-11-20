ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.