Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 795,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 784,004 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 685,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

