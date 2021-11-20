Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Citigroup upped their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. 2,564,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,489. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

