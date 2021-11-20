Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $4,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $4,018,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

