Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.85

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.85 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 232,800 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

