Compound Price Tops $314.76 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $314.76 or 0.00529118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $104.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

