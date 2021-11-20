Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.79

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 3154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.70%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 169,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.