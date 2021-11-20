Comparing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NeoGames alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoGames and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeoGames presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.96%. Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.19%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than NeoGames.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoGames and Reservoir Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $49.20 million 16.51 $6.51 million $0.41 90.10 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames 20.50% 21.04% 11.47% Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24%

Summary

NeoGames beats Reservoir Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.