Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post $55.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $53.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $211.05 million, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $211.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. 22,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,833. The company has a market cap of $791.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.