Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth about $2,532,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.