Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 115.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW stock opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

