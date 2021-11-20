Comerica Bank Sells 8,106 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 150.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 703.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 255,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 65.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $232.80 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

