Comerica Bank Sells 5,290 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 50.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $117.85 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

