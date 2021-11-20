Comerica Bank Sells 401 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $41,155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.88.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $718.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $699.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.26. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $214.37 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

