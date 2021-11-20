Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

