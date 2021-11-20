Comerica Bank Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 270,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.