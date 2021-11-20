Comerica Bank Buys 131 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average of $186.47. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.43 and a one year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

