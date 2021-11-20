Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.95 and last traded at $176.95. 172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.86.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

