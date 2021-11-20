CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 million and a PE ratio of 82.35. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

