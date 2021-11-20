Colliers Securities Downgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Neutral

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

TLS stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. Telos has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $897,459.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,599,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

