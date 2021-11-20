Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 94.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,166,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,259.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 142,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 132,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.