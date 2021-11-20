Coldstack (CLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $567,038.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $567,038.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00006268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.26 or 0.07309835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,516.77 or 1.00005174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

