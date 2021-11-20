Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coherent were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.58.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

