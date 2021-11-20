Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PSF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,081. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

