Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cognex by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 432,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 896,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,095. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.97 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

