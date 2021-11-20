Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ JVA remained flat at $$4.50 during trading hours on Friday. 31,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,142. The company has a market cap of $25.69 million, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.27. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%.
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.