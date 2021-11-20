Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ JVA remained flat at $$4.50 during trading hours on Friday. 31,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,142. The company has a market cap of $25.69 million, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.27. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coffee by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coffee by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 68.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

