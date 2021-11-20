Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $559.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $562.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.70 and a 200-day moving average of $400.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

