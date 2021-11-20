CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 81,643 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 735,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,671. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.