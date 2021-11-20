CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) Short Interest Up 76.0% in October

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the October 14th total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,846,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,128,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 3rd quarter worth $19,840,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth $15,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 485,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CMLT stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. CM Life Sciences III has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

