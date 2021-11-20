ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys $79,950.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CLRO stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ClearOne in the third quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ClearOne by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

