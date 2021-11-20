City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in City were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 2,856.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 131,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 448.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of City by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

